TraQtion Selected by Hooters of America to Manage Product and Supplier Compliance

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – TraQtion, a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software, is now used by Hooters of America (HOA), the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants. TraQtion will help HOA strengthen its food and beverage supply chain to ensure supplier and product compliance in 28 countries. TraQtion provides HOA with an automated, unique and trusted way to manage its products and global supply chains.

HOA selected TraQtion for its ease of use and ability to provide the level of transparency needed to ensure supplier compliance with food safety and quality standards. The comprehensive and collaborative nature of TraQtion enabled HOA to establish a single-solution approach to brand protection from a global supply chain perspective.

“Implementing TraQtion will help Hooters of America implement a collaborative and automated system that attempts to provide transparency of food safety and quality across our supply chain,” said Andrew Plante, Director of Quality Assurance & Food Safety, Hooters of America. “TraQtion consolidates many data points across the supply chain to give us real-time alerts to potential problems.”

TraQtion provides HOA with a cloud-based platform allowing for collaboration between various internal and external departments. HOA’s vision is to establish a 360-degree view of its global supply chain using TraQtion to facilitate communication between quality assurance, food safety, product development, third-party laboratories, suppliers, distributors and restaurants. With TraQtion, HOA can anticipate issues and identify trends to proactively respond to higher-risk suppliers, products and sites. This automated collaboration is essential in today’s rapidly changing global supply chains to help protect consumers and a company’s brand reputation.

TraQtion offers a suite of services providing control and visibility into the supply chain — including supplier compliance, product compliance and site compliance — all using cloud-based tools with a central dashboard providing at-a-glance performance ratings for quick action and streamlined communications across a client’s supply chain.

Some of TraQtion’s capabilities used by Hooters of America include:

Intelligent compliance engine that continually runs its algorithm to check and send alerts and provide at-a-glance visibility to problem areas, allowing intelligent prioritization of critical responses across all locations.

Supply chain tracking for collecting and managing all supplier information, the distribution centers and supplies to the franchises.

Advanced dashboards that provide a visual overview of the company's quality and compliance program. A color-coded compliance rating for suppliers, products and sites organized by their regions and management hierarchy quickly helps identify any issues and alert the right people.

