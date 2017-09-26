Treasure Trove Of Cutting-Edge Vegan Products And Recipes On Offer At VegfestUK Trade For Pub And Restaurant Owners

The UK’s first Vegan Trade show VegfestUK Trade comes to Olympia London on Friday October 20th 2017, with up to 160 stalls showcasing the latest vegan products, and 6 featured areas of panels tailored to independent vegan business owners, those from the catering and retailing sectors amongst many other professionals. Of particular interest to pub and restaurant owners are the Plant-Based Chefs Corner and the Independent Retailers Lounge, with chefs including Aldo Zilli, Christine Bailey and Pasquale Amico who will be offering a range of vegan recipes and expertise.

The Chefs Corner will offer plenty of easy, accessible and attractive vegan recipe ideas for the catering and hospitality trades to incorporate into their daily operations. Recipes include vegan pastries and other desserts, vegan “cheeses”, vegan Italian dishes, healthy, optimum-nutrition vegan options, alongside a demo in making vegan lattes using plant-based “milks”. This area also includes advice on how best to cater for vegans, as well as a showcase of various brands of vegan “meats”.

Meanwhile, the Retailers Lounge will shed light on identifying the hottest items on the vegan market, avoiding potential pitfalls in catering to customers seeking clarity on the vegan criteria, and also increasing their sales of vegan products after the event. Pub owners will be intrigued by the discussion surrounding which types of alcohol are vegan and which are not, in addition to another panel showcasing the latest vegan ready meals.

Trade and Media professionals can register to attend the Trade show for free at:

www.trade.vegfest.co.uk/registration