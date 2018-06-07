Trending Commercial Furniture by Warner Contracts Ltd.

As one of the UK’s leading suppliers of indoor & outdoor commercial furniture it should be no surprise that the new range from Warner Contracts Ltd.

is selling like hot cakes! This year alone we have introduced over one hundred new designs of furniture, available from stock with UK delivery times as short as 24 hours.

Our favourites from the new range include Carter Tables which are manufactured from a recycled plastic top supported by a steel base. York Outdoor Range – inspired by bentwood furniture but actually manufactured from aluminium with a weather proof finish. Vintage Leather Dining Chairs – a quirky looking retro chair designed for use in cafes, bars and restaurants. Finally the Abramo Chair range which is designed for use in high end luxury hotels & restaurants.

Please view our updated website here www.warnercontractfurniture.co.uk.

In addition to our stocked offering Warner Contracts Ltd. now have a full manufacturing setup in Manchester where we produce bespoke upholstery for hotels, bars and restaurants. So if you are looking for something a little different please feel free to get in touch and discuss your requirements with our sales team on 0161 408 2390 or email us: sales@warnercontracts.com