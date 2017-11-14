LATEST NEWS
Home / Products & Services / Tridonic’s EM ready2apply: An ‘Out Of The Box‘ Solution For Emergency Lighting

Tridonic’s EM ready2apply: An ‘Out Of The Box‘ Solution For Emergency Lighting

Posted by: News in Products & Services November 14, 2017

Tridonic’s EM ready2apply is a new, emergency lighting solution that gives specifiers and installers a product that combines advanced battery technology with the latest in emergency lighting components. It is an effective solution to the problem of reliable and compact emergency lighting and unites Tridonic’s lighting expertise with rigorous testing processes to deliver a product that sets a bench mark for future emergency lighting solutions.

Chris Slattery, Global Product Manager, Emergency Lighting, explained: “Our aim was simple. Design a compact and easy to install product that fits through a minimal cut-out and into an ever-diminishing ceiling void. The solution encompasses sufficient power to exceed the necessary performance figures, exceeds all lifetime and safety requirements, and gives users options on installation with a multi-optic design.” The “BlackBox” monitoring also gives over 40 data points.

Available through approved distributors or electrical wholesalers. The key specification elements are:

• Maintained and Non-maintained variants

• Basic, self-test, and DALI (PRO)

• 3 interchangeable lenses with push-click-connection (anti-panic, escape route and spot)

• Impressive spacings with lens technology.

• Battery with an 8-year design life and 3-year guarantee

• 5-year electronics guarantee

Visit www.tridonic.com for details.

Tagged with:

About News

© Copyright 2017, RBC Publishing Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
x

Check Also

Blizzard Launches a New Range of Planetary Mixers

Pentland Wholesale Limited, the leading importer and supplier of commercial refrigeration and catering equipment, has recently launched a new range of Blizzard planetary mixers ...