Tripadvisor Reaches Half A Billion Reviews And Opinions And Counting

TripAdvisor today announced that it has crossed the 500 million reviews and opinions milestone. The popular travel planning and booking site and app now receives 290 pieces of content every minute of every day. The phenomenal growth in user-generated content has been fuelled by travellers’ desire to give back to the TripAdvisor community with insights and advice for millions of other global users.

Most Reviewed Hotel, Restaurant and Attraction on TripAdvisor – Worldwide

Most reviewed tourist attraction in the world: The Basilica of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, has more than 107,000 traveller reviews

Most reviewed hotel in the world: The Luxor Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, has more than 29,000 traveller reviews

Most reviewed restaurant in the world: Pasteis de Belem in Lisbon, Portugal, has more than 26,000 traveller reviews

Most Reviewed Hotel, Restaurant and Attraction on TripAdvisor – UK

Most reviewed hotel in the UK: Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London, has more than 15,000 reviews

Most reviewed tourist attraction in the UK: The London Eye, London, has more than 57,000 traveller reviews

Most reviewed restaurant in the UK: Aqua Shard, London, has more than 11,000 traveller reviews

“Since launching 17 years ago, TripAdvisor has revolutionised the travel industry by creating an environment where consumers can share honest opinions of their experiences and where businesses can see the rewards of achieving consistently high standards of service and value from the community,” said Stephen Kaufer chief executive officer and co-founder, TripAdvisor. “Many savvy businesses report seeing incremental increases in the ratings and rankings on TripAdvisor when they engage with travellers by responding to reviews and using the feedback to improve their customers’ experience.”

In 2014, Oxford Economics¹ quantified the economic impact and added value generated for the travel industry by consumers using TripAdvisor. The study showed that TripAdvisor reviews and other content are not only heavily influencing much of the world’s travel activity, but are in fact the cause of some increase in travel activity.

Oxford Economics found that reviews, in particular, play a very important part in increasing travel activity by:

Creating Transparency: Consumers are clear about the positives and negatives of the hotels, restaurants or attractions they’re considering

Building Trust: Consumers are confident that TripAdvisor’s content is reliable and trustworthy

Growing Content Depth & Breadth: Travellers see an enormous amount of aggregated information and reviews about accommodations, restaurants and attractions all over the world

Easing the Process of Searching & Booking: Travellers can easily find and compare prices and make a booking

The more content contributed by TripAdvisor users, the better it becomes at helping other users find their ideal hotel, attraction or restaurant. In equal measure, the more data reviewers contribute to the site, the better it becomes at answering searches with the most relevant list of businesses.

Businesses that choose to engage with this review content by analysing feedback, making the necessary improvements, focusing on the positives and learning from the negatives, are usually rewarded with greater customer satisfaction, better reviews, more visibility and, ultimately, more bookings or reservations.

TripAdvisor offers an array of free tools and subscription-based products to help properties take full advantage of the potential the site offers. Business Advantage and TripAdvisor Premium for Restaurants are two new subscription solutions for accommodations and restaurants to help them attract and engage with potential customers on the world’s largest travel site. These products also give owners access to in-depth analytics and enhanced reputation management features.

The Journey of a TripAdvisor Review

To mark the 500 million reviews and opinions milestone, TripAdvisor also released a new video which explains how the site handles the task of moderating over 290 pieces of content every minute – by describing the journey each review goes through before being published.

You can watch and/or embed the video here:

https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/TripAdvisorInsights/n2769/journey-tripadvisor-review