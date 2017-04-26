TripAdvisor Reveals Most Visited Spots By Travellers Vs. Locals In Top Tourism Destinations Around The World

LATEST NEWS
TripAdvisor has launched its first-ever mobile Check-Index revealing travellers’ and locals’ most frequented hotels, restaurants and attractions in major European tourism destinations. The study was based on TripAdvisor’s massive trove of mobile location data.

“Our mobile Check-Index shows the points of interest where consumers are voting with their feet and actually spending their time,” said Jeff Chow, vice president of product, consumer experience, TripAdvisor. “It’s interesting to see how in some cities travellers and locals are drawn to the same things to do or places to eat, while in others you see distinct differences in their preferences.”

To glean these insights, TripAdvisor studied check-ins via smartphone GPS and motion sensors to predict when and where anonymous users are visiting a spot or if they are just passing by.

Points of Interest with the Greatest Number of Visits: Travellers vs. Locals

CITY

TRAVELER

LOCAL

London

 

 

Attractions

1.      Tower of London

2.      Borough Market

3.      British Museum

1.      Borough Market

2.      St Paul’s Cathedral

3.      Sky Garden

Restaurants: Independent

1.      Duck & Waffle

2.      Novikov Restaurant & Bar

3.      The Wolseley

1.      The Folly Bar

2.      Madison

3.      Novikov Restaurant & Bar

Restaurants: Chain

1.      Dishoom – Covent Garden

2.      Five Guys – Covent Garden

3.      Yauatcha – Soho

1.      Dishoom – King’s Cross

2.      Big Easy – Canary Wharf

3.      Yauatcha – Soho

Paris

Attractions

1.      Musée du Louvre

2.      Eiffel Tower

3.      Galeries Lafaytte

1. Les Quatres Temps

2. Les Halles

3. Printemps

Restaurants: Independent

1. Lafayette Gourmet

2. L’Avenue

3. Cafe Les Deux Magots

1. Lafayette Gourmet

2. Le Chalet 16

3. Klay Saint Sauveur

Restaurants: Chain

1. Laduree

2. McDonald’s

3. Angelina Paris

1. Laduree

2. Starbucks

3. Relais de l’Entrecote

Rome

 

 

Attractions

1.      Colosseum

2.      Trevi Fountain

3.      Spanish Steps

1. Stadio Olimpico

2. Spanish Steps

3. Villa Borghese

Restaurants: Independent

1. Angelino “ai Fori” dal 1947

2. Grazia & Graziella

3. Momart Café’

1. Momart Café’

2. Dolce

3. Il Fungo – Piano Zero e Quattordicesimo Piano

Restaurants: Chain

1.      Stagioni, l’Osteria di Eataly

2.      McDonald’s

3.      Hard Rock Cafe Rome

1.      Stagioni, l’Osteria di Eataly

2.      Caffe Tomeucci

3.      Mamma Pizza

Barcelona

 

 

Attractions

1.      Basilica of the Sagrada Familia

2.      Mercat de Sant Josep de la Boqueria

3.      Park Guell

1.      La Manquista

2.      L’illa Diagonal

3.      Casa Batllo

Restaurants: Independent

1.      El Nacional Barcelona

2.      Cervecería Catalana

3.      La Fonda del Port Olimpic

1.      Cervecería Catalana

2.      El Nacional Barcelona

3.      Fabrica Moritz Barcelona

Restaurants: Chain

1.      Brunch & Cake

2.      Tapas 24

3.      Bilbao Berria

1.      Bacoa – Universitat

2.      Sopa

3.      Nostrum

Hotels with the Greatest Number of Visits by Travellers

CITY

HOTELS

London

1. Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London

2. Hilton London Metropole

3. Grosvenor House, A JW Marriott Hotel

 

Paris

1. Le Meridien Etoile

2. Pullman Paris Montparnasse

3. Paris Marriott Champs Elysees Hotel

Rome

1. Rome Cavalieri, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

2. NH Collection Roma Vittorio Veneto

3. The Westin Excelsior, Rome

Barcelona

1. Barcelo Sants

2. W Barcelona

3. Hotel Arts Barcelona

 

Methodology: TripAdvisor studied anonymised, aggregated mobile data to reveal the most frequented points of interest in select major tourism destinations. Points of interest highlighted were required to have minimum of 100 check-ins within the month of March 2017. Grocery stores, transportation facilities, convention centres and shopping malls were excluded from this edition of the TripAdvisor Check-Index. Local check-ins were based on consumers originating within a geo less than 50 km from a respective destination, while traveller check-ins were defined by users originating outside of this perimeter.

