TripAdvisor Reveals Most Visited Spots By Travellers Vs. Locals In Top Tourism Destinations Around The World

TripAdvisor has launched its first-ever mobile Check-Index revealing travellers’ and locals’ most frequented hotels, restaurants and attractions in major European tourism destinations. The study was based on TripAdvisor’s massive trove of mobile location data.
“Our mobile Check-Index shows the points of interest where consumers are voting with their feet and actually spending their time,” said Jeff Chow, vice president of product, consumer experience, TripAdvisor. “It’s interesting to see how in some cities travellers and locals are drawn to the same things to do or places to eat, while in others you see distinct differences in their preferences.”
To glean these insights, TripAdvisor studied check-ins via smartphone GPS and motion sensors to predict when and where anonymous users are visiting a spot or if they are just passing by.
Points of Interest with the Greatest Number of Visits: Travellers vs. Locals
|
CITY
|
TRAVELER
|
LOCAL
|
London
|
|
|
Attractions
|
3. Sky Garden
|
Restaurants: Independent
|
3. The Wolseley
|
2. Madison
|
Restaurants: Chain
|
Paris
|
Attractions
|
2. Eiffel Tower
|
2. Les Halles
3. Printemps
|
Restaurants: Independent
|
2. L’Avenue
|
2. Le Chalet 16
|
Restaurants: Chain
|
1. Laduree
2. McDonald’s
|
1. Laduree
2. Starbucks
|
Rome
|
|
|
Attractions
|
1. Colosseum
|
Restaurants: Independent
|
1. Angelino “ai Fori” dal 1947
3. Momart Café’
|
1. Momart Café’
2. Dolce
|
Restaurants: Chain
|
1. Stagioni, l’Osteria di Eataly
2. McDonald’s
|
1. Stagioni, l’Osteria di Eataly
3. Mamma Pizza
|
Barcelona
|
|
|
Attractions
|
1. Basilica of the Sagrada Familia
2. Mercat de Sant Josep de la Boqueria
3. Park Guell
|
1. La Manquista
3. Casa Batllo
|
Restaurants: Independent
|
|
Restaurants: Chain
|
2. Tapas 24
|
2. Sopa
3. Nostrum
Hotels with the Greatest Number of Visits by Travellers
|
CITY
|
HOTELS
|
London
|
1. Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London
3. Grosvenor House, A JW Marriott Hotel
|
Paris
|
Rome
|
1. Rome Cavalieri, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts
2. NH Collection Roma Vittorio Veneto
|
Barcelona
|
2. W Barcelona
Methodology: TripAdvisor studied anonymised, aggregated mobile data to reveal the most frequented points of interest in select major tourism destinations. Points of interest highlighted were required to have minimum of 100 check-ins within the month of March 2017. Grocery stores, transportation facilities, convention centres and shopping malls were excluded from this edition of the TripAdvisor Check-Index. Local check-ins were based on consumers originating within a geo less than 50 km from a respective destination, while traveller check-ins were defined by users originating outside of this perimeter.