Truvox ‘Cuts The Cord’ With Award-Winning Valet Battery Upright Vacuum

Innovative model now available in UK

Cleaning teams can now ‘cut the cord’ and vacuum more quietly and productively following the arrival of the UK’s first cordless commercial vacuum cleaner.

The award-winning Valet Battery Upright (VBU) – now available from Truvox International – is a light yet powerful upright vacuum, designed for maximum productivity.

Powered by a lithium ion battery, the VBU provides more than 60 minutes’ continuous runtime. In the Cleaning Show 2017 Innovation Awards, the machine won in the carpet cleaning category.

Built to Truvox International’s robust standards, the Valet Battery Upright weighs only 5kg. A convenient carry handle makes it easy to transport between cleaning jobs.

Ideal for daytime cleaning, the machine works quietly and safely around people and obstacles with no risk of trips or snagging – or interruptions to switch power sockets.

A battery level indicator ensures the user knows when their machine will need re-charging. A full re-charge takes no more than 2.5 hours. The battery delivers 312W of vacuum motor power and a 3,000rpm brush speed.

The vacuum floats evenly over all flooring surfaces thanks to a self-adjusting nozzle, while a squeegee improves cleaning results on hard floors. Performance and productivity also benefit from an edge cleaning feature and full suction when the VBU is laid flat to clean under beds and furniture.

High filtration is provided by a HEPA 13 media bag. Replacing the dust bag is simple. The compartment unzips and the bag is automatically sealed as it’s pulled from the bag holder.

Support videos on the Truvox website guide users on operation and maintenance of the VBU.

For more information call 023 8070 6600, email sales@truvox.com or visit www.truvox.com