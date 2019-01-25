Tulakalum 75% – Belize Pure Origin – The Revelation Of A Rare Taste

Strength of character and gentleness… Tulakalum 75% reflects a whole country’s identity, just like all of Valrhona’s Pure Origin chocolates.

This exceptional chocolate comes from a shared passion for rare flavours and the extraordinary collaboration between sourcers, producers, experts, tasters, Valrhona pastry chefs… All together, they have created Tulakalum 75%, meaning “together” in the Mayan language.

The partnership between Valrhona and Maya Mountain Cacao plantation in Belize is part of Valrhona’s Corporate Social Responsibility program, “Live Long”. In Belize as elsewhere around the world, Valrhona is committed to the sustainable development of producer communities and to preserving local aromatic cocoa heritage.

For further information, visit www.valrhona.com