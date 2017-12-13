TV Goes Behind The Scenes At North East’s Leading Restaurant…

TELEVISION viewers are to get their first ever behind-the-scenes look at the North East’s only two Michelin star restaurant, as part of an on-screen battle by chefs vying for a tv title.

Masterchef The Professionals will be back on BBC television tonight (13 December) with the semi finalists put through their paces by James Close at his highly acclaimed restaurant, The Raby Hunt, near Darlington.

And along with facing the challenge of cooking from James’ complex and intricate tasting menu during a packed lunchtime service, they will then have to replicate one of his signature dishes.

Despite many previous requests to appear on television, this is the first time that James has ever agreed to have cameras in his kitchen.

“My first priority is always to be in my kitchen and being part of Masterchef the Professionals meant that I wasn’t taken away from the restaurant,” said James.

“At the same time it was a great opportunity to showcase what we do at The Raby Hunt to a huge audience of people who have an interest in food.”

Self-taught chef James has won a number of accolades including the Good Food Guide Chef of the Year and in 2017 was the only new restaurant in the UK to be awarded two stars.

“The chance for the semi-finalists to cook alongside James is a huge privilege and one that will place them in an extraordinary position to supercharge their culinary skills,” said a spokesperson for Masterchef the Professionals.