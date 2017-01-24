TV Licensing Reminder for Community Run Pubs

With many communities across the UK now taking on ownership of their local pubs, TV Licensing is reminding those embarking on the venture to make sure they’re correctly covered by a TV Licence.

Several communities have risen to the challenge of saving their ‘local’ with 40 groups already successfully taking on ownership of their pubs. A further 1,250 have been listed as ‘assets of community value’ which demonstrates the vital role pubs play in daily life. 1

Spokesperson for TV Licensing, Caroline McCourt, underlined the importance of knowing when a licence is needed for those planning to take ownership of their pub.

She said: “There are many things to think about when it comes to running a pub and we don’t want people to be caught out because they’re not aware of the rules around TV Licensing.

“Any pub which shows live television, or catch up TV on BBC iPlayer, must have a valid TV Licence. Pubs without a valid licence are breaking the law and run the risk of a court prosecution and fine of up to £1,000 per offence plus costs.”

Recent research published by Oxford University reveals people who have a local pub are significantly happier than those who do not, highlighting that having a regular community meeting point considerably improves both your happiness and your overall health.2

Landlords or owners are encouraged to read more information about TV Licensing requirements for businesses, or ways to spread the cost. For further information, TV Licensing can also be contacted on 0300 790 6131.