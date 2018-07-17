Two Beer Sommeliers Win Lifetime Achievement Award

Annabel Smith and Jane Peyton, members of The British Guild of Beer Writers, have both received Lifetime Achievement accolades from the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group at its annual dinner (2018) in Westminster.

Annabel Smith is a beer educator, writer, beer and food matching presenter, and founder of Beer Belle training agency. She is also a founding member of Dea Latis, the women and beer group that encourages more women to try, buy and enjoy beer.

Jane Peyton is an award-winning drinks writer, was Britain’s First Beer Sommelier of the Year and is the founder of School of Booze events, training and consultancy. She is also the instigator of Beer Day Britain, the UK’s national beer day celebrated annually on June 15th.

Mike Wood MP, Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group said, “The lifetime achievement award is for people in the industry who have done something remarkable over and above the day job.”

Annabel commented: “I feel highly honoured to be awarded a lifetime achievement award. I am driven by my passion for people, pubs and beer – they are such a fantastic combination and it’s a wonderful industry to work in.”

Jane commented: ‘’What a marvellous surprise to be recognised with a lifetime achievement award for something that gives me so much pleasure. Working in the beer and pub world never feels like work so I am fortunate indeed!”