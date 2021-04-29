Tyrrells Serves Up Boost For Pubs With £40,000 Pub Garden Makeover Promotion

Share Tweet Share Email

Pubs given the chance to win one of four £10K garden makeovers this summer with newly launched competition

KP Snacks, the no.1 supplier of Bagged Snacks in pubs and bars[1] and its premium snack brand Tyrrells, are proud to support British pubs this summer with the launch of a brand new competition offering pubs the opportunity to win one of four £10,000 garden makeovers.

The £40,000 pub garden makeover competition, which launches on 3 May, will see four lucky winners receive £5,000 worth of Tyrrells branded pub garden merchandise alongside a £5,000 garden makeover donation, to spend on whatever their garden needs most. With branded parasols, planters, blankets and bean bags up for grabs, the Tyrrells pub garden makeover merchandise will help any pub garden look more inspiring and inviting this summer. 10 cases of 40g Tyrrells Crisps for five runners up will also be available.

Sarah Lawson, Marketing Manager at Tyrrells says: “It’s been a hugely challenging year for the whole country and particularly for pubs. At Tyrrells, we want to do our bit to help pubs get back on their feet and what better way to do this than celebrate the great British pub and beer garden. Pubs are at heart of the community which is something we’re really proud to support.

“Tyrrells is a quintessentially British premium crisp brand that prides itself on producing the best quality premium hand cooked crisps on the market. With consumers choosing more premium snacks and trading up, we have the perfect brand to support British pubs on their journey to rebuilding and growing profitable sales”.

Having an attractive outdoor seating area is one of the biggest draws for people as the weather gets warmer with research showing that over half of drinkers (55%) say the pub garden is their favourite place for a pint during the summer[2]. Keeping this in mind and featuring the Tyrrells flagship tagline ‘Tyrrellbly Tyrrellbly Tasty’, the initiative aims to support the On Trade Channel recover and drive sales by helping pubs maximise their outdoor spaces.

Matt Collins, Trading Director at KP Snacks adds: “As we look ahead to the summer and to restrictions lifting, there is a feeling of positivity and excitement among both pubs and pub-goers, with ‘starved’ consumers returning with a vengeance! We know that 52% of customers purchase snacks on impulse and we want to turn these impulse opportunities into incremental snack sales for pubs and bars. While snacks won’t replace meal occasions, they do offer pubs and bars the opportunity to trade up drinks-only visits, with pre-packaged snacks delivering a quick and safe solution for customers”.

Tyrrells pride themselves on quality, English provenance and authentic ingredients attracting consumers all over the UK. The range also includes vegetable crisps alongside its most known Hand Cooked potato crisp range. With a £53.9m RSV, the brand is growing in value +10.1%[3] MAT in the UK. With an impressive 86 Great Taste Awards across the range, Tyrrells crisps are the perfect accompaniment to a cold beer or glass of wine when out relaxing, socialising and reacquainting with friends at the pub.

The competition is open for entry from Monday 3 May to Monday 14 June, with competition entry available at https://www.tyrrellscrisps.co.uk/pubgarden . To qualify, pubs need to purchase three cases of Tyrrells 40g crisps, available in Lightly Sea Salted, Mature Cheddar & Chive, Sea Salt & Cider Vinegar and Sweet Chilli and Red Pepper or Tyrrells Veg Crisps via Tyrrells Court Farm on 01568 720244 or from their usual stockists.