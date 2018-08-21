U.K. Michelin Guide 2019 To Be Announced In London

Michelin has revealed that its guide to the U.K. and Ireland for 2019 will be announced at a live event inside the BFI IMAX cinema in Waterloo, central London on Monday 1 October.

“Guests will receive true red-carpet treatment and become immersed in a multi-sensory experience as the theme of gastronomy and cinema is explored,” an announcement from the Red Guide press office stated this morning.

Rebecca Burr, director of the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland, said that the selection is “set to be very strong this year — a real endorsement of the ever-evolving culinary scene of Great Britain and Ireland. We are very much looking forward to celebrating that in October.”

She added: “We’re proud of the Michelin guide’s rich heritage, but we are also proud that it is more relevant than ever. Our customers value our consistency, our expertise and our independence and it’s these qualities which have established the Michelin star as a global benchmark.”