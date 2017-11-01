UK Holiday Hotspots See Encouraging Growth In Demand From Domestic Travellers This Summer,

The latest data from the Expedia group has revealed UK hoteliers enjoyed encouraging growth this summer helped by a significant rise in hotel demand from domestic travellers choosing a staycation on home soil.

The findings drawn from Q3 2017 data* (July, August and September) show that demand for trips made by domestic travellers increased by just over 20% when compared to the same period last year, with several UK holiday regions and cities seeing strong year-on-year growth.

International and domestic demand for the counties of Kent, Surrey, Essex and Yorkshire, alongside the popular tourism destinations of the Cotswolds and the Lake District and Cumbria, all showed double digit increases in demand of over 20%. In Scotland, Edinburgh came out as the second most popular destination in the UK overall after London, a 5% year-on-year growth in demand, with Glasgow reaching the number five spot.

In its celebratory year as the UK’s ‘City of Culture’, Hull also enjoyed strong growth from domestic travellers over the period. A calendar of events and activities throughout the summer helped boost demand by almost 80% year-on-year. This follows a year-on-year increase of over 60% the previous quarter (April, May, June).

For the UK as a whole, hoteliers enjoyed positive growth from overseas travellers, with demand from Spain up almost 185%; Ireland up almost 95% %; Brazil +115% and the US +40%.

The data also shows that the average daily rate (ADR) for hotel rooms in the UK rose overall, notably with travellers from Poland, Austria, India, Thailand and Australia choosing to spend more.

Unsurprisingly, it was domestic travellers who booked their stays with the shortest booking window (less than 30 days), with travellers from New Zealand (73 days), Austria (70 days), Canada (66 days), Germany (64 days), Switzerland (62 days) and Brazil (58 days) booking the farthest out.

Julie Cheneau, Expedia’s director of market management for the UK & Ireland, said: “Overall our hotel partners enjoyed a strong summer season, with impressive growth across the board when compared to the same period last year.

“UK hoteliers have benefitted from an ongoing and strong marketing campaign from VisitBritain highlighting events and activities across the nation. This, likely along with a weaker pound, means both international and domestic travellers are choosing to holiday in the UK.

“Our data reveals that we are successfully working with our hotel partners to increase demand from key international markets where visitors are more likely to spend more on rooms and other services, as well as stay longer.”