UK Hotel Rates On Decline

Top destinations in the UK show a decrease in rates compared with last year, latest data from HRS – Global Hotel Solutions has revealed.

The figures, which are released quarterly, show that the major cities across the UK have seen a drop in average room rates for this period. Liverpool seeing the biggest drop (-14.3%) followed by Bristol (-11.7%) and Leeds (-10.7%) with only Reading seeing the same rates as last year, remaining at an average of £103. London shows a small decline from last year but an improvement from the last quarter of 2016.

In Ireland it was a different picture with the top 3 cities seeing increases. Cork saw the largest increase (29.1%) in average rate per room night.

Talking about the findings, Andy Besent, HRS Managing Director (UK & Ireland) commented “There continues to be uncertainty in the UK surrounding Brexit and now with Teresa May calling for an early general election we will have to wait to see the impact. We have seen outbound travel from the U.K. more expensive due to the weak pound but the fall in average rates should at least make the UK a more attractive and cost effective destination for travellers”.

Top Destinations UK Average rate per room night

Q1 2017 Average rate per room night

Q1 2016 Development

2017 vs. 2016 United Kingdom £105 / 124 € £110 / 129 € -3,9% Birmingham £90 / 106 € £98 / 115 € -7,8% Bournemouth £76 / 89 € £79 / 93 € -4,3% Bristol £90 / 106 € £102 / 120 € -11,7% Coventry £85 / 100 € £90 / 106 € -5,7% Edinburgh £84 / 99 € £86 / 101 € -2,0% Glasgow £88 / 104 € £92 / 108 € -3,7% Leeds £93 / 109 € £104 / 122 € -10,7% Liverpool £77 / 90 € £89 / 105 € -14,3% London £145 / 170 € £145 / 171 € -0,6% Manchester £95 / 112 € £105 / 124 € -9,7% Nottingham £83 / 98 € £89 / 105 € -6,7% Reading £103 / 121 € £103 / 121 € 0,0%

Table 1: Average prices per room for hotel accommodation in major cities in UK in Q1 2017. Evaluation period: 01.01.2017 – 31.03.2017

Andy continues “There are increased security concerns around Europe however early reports show that following the recent terrorist attack in Westminster, hotel occupancy rates in London remained in line with March patterns, Paris saw a 1.6% incline and Berlin saw a 2.3% increase showing resilience”.

On a global scale, there is a large variety of rates with different developments compared to the previous year’s period. HRS was able to record a price development of 32.4% to £122 in its database for Cape Town. While prices in Kuala Lumpur fell by -13.1% to an average of £45. The most expensive city of the evaluation is Washington with £206 per night. Toronto saw the second biggest increase at 29.1%.

Andy concludes “It is a turbulent time with factors such as the slowdown of the Chinese economy, Brexit, Donald Trump’s election and terrorism. The travel policies of Donald Trump are likely to continue to have an impact on travel and it will be interesting to see what the impact will be on the US market interestingly Washington saw the highest average rate in all top world destinations in Q1”.

About the evaluation: All hotel bookings in the period of 1 January 2017 and 31 March 2017 that were not cancelled were surveyed. Single as well as double rooms, with and without breakfast in hotels of the categories 1 to 5 stars were considered in the selection. Destinations with a correspondingly high booking volume were evaluated. Exchange rate correct as of 5 April 2017