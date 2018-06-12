UK POS – The UK’s No.1 POS Display Specialists

LATEST NEWS
With the nice season and the clock change fast approaching, businesses can expect to see an influx in evening customers. Ensure your POS reflects the seasonal change to avoid missing key sales.

As the much anticipated lighter evenings and warmer climate arrive, consumer habits start to change. More people will now venture out in the evening to pubs and restaurants, and people start to think about their outside space. It is crucial that your business responds to these changes to receive maximum benefits.

Give both your indoor and outdoor POS displays a refresh. Menu holders, snap frames and chalkboards are essentials for any hospitality business, so make sure yours are looking their best. Pavement signs will help give people that extra push to go out for that Thursday drink, whilst a new café barrier system will encourage some early al fresco dining.

At WWW.UKPOS.COM you can find everything you need to maximise your sales all year round. Order by 5pm for next day delivery.

Visit www.ukpos.com, email sales@ukpos.com or call  03332 207 322 today!

