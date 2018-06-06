UK Ranks Third in the World for Excellent Service According to TripAdvisor Accolades

The UK is today revealed as the third best country in the world for excellent service after Iceland and Ireland, ranked first and second place respectively, as TripAdvisor®, the travel planning and booking site, announces the “Most Excellent” global tourism destinations with the highest percentage of TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence recipients.

Now in its eighth year, the Certificate of Excellence is given to accommodations, restaurants and experiences that deliver great service and consistently achieve high traveller reviews on TripAdvisor. Roughly 7% of properties listed on TripAdvisor have received a Certificate of Excellence this year, but in some countries and cities, the percentage of properties earning the accolade is even higher.

To celebrate this, TripAdvisor is for the first time recognising the individual destinations that are home to the highest proportion of Certificate of Excellence properties.

At a city level, Edinburgh and Glasgow rank third and ninth place respectively as the worldwide cities with the highest percentage of properties to receive a Certificate of Excellence this year. They are the only UK cities in the global top ten. Key West in the USA and Iceland’s Reykjavik take first and second place in the world respectively.

“When travellers see a Certificate of Excellence sticker or certificate on display, they immediately know that the business has a track record of offering highly rated guest or diner experiences. Now, with our ‘Most Excellent’ lists, we’re excited to reveal the destinations where travellers are most likely to encounter these excellent businesses,” said Neela Pal, vice president, brand marketing, TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor determined¹ which destinations had the highest percentage of Certificate of Excellence recipients across the following categories:

Certificate of Excellence Methodology

Certificate of Excellence winners were selected using a proprietary algorithm that takes into account the quality, quantity, and recency of user reviews, as well as the business’ tenure on the site. Recipients must maintain an overall TripAdvisor rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least twelve months. A business must be listed for the full 12-month qualifying period between 1 April to 31 March to be considered. Recipients are announced only once a year in late May.

“Most Excellent” Methodology

¹“Most Excellent” cities and countries were calculated as a percentage of businesses listed on TripAdvisor that received a Certificate of Excellence recognition within that destination during the qualifying period. Cities must have had a minimum of 1,000 businesses (i.e., accommodations, restaurants, experiences) listed on TripAdvisor. Country markets must have had a minimum of 5,000 businesses listed on TripAdvisor.