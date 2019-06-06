UK Wine Exports Pouring Into Overseas Markets

English wine exports could reach £350 million by 2040, and the Department for International Trade is helping UK wine producers enter key international markets.

Overall sales of English wine increased by 31% between 2015 and 2017 and by 2040, the industry is predicted to be producing 40 million bottles a year, equating to a retail value of £1 billion. The industry has also identified that exports of English wine could reach £350 million within the same time frame.

The Department for International Trade (DIT) have supported many notable UK wine producers on filling glasses overseas, most recently at the Nantucket Wine and Food Festival (15-20 May 2019), the premier showcase event for wine in the United States which proved to be a successful shop window for English wine.

It has been an amazing year for English sparkling wine as producers across the country have picked up prestigious international awards for the homegrown tipple, including wins at the Decanter World Wine Awards, the International Spirits Competition (IWSC) and The International Wine Challenge (IWC).

Overseas buyers are recognising the strength of the sector and are beginning to see the UK as an emerging premium wine region, with the potential to be among the finest in the world. The UK wine industry has identified a number of key markets, the biggest being the United States and Scandinavia which received 65% of total exports, and also emerging markets such as Japan.

International Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox MP said: “It is such an exciting time for the English wine industry right now. The potential for exports is going from strength to strength due to the rapid growth of the sector and an increased demand from overseas markets for high quality British wine.”

“As vineyards across the country celebrate English wine and its export success, I would encourage other UK wine producers to take inspiration and consider exploring new markets overseas. My international economic department has a network of expert International Trade Advisers on hand to help businesses navigate the entire exporting process.”

WineGB Chairman Simon Robinson said: “WineGB’s strategy sees export growth as a key part of the industry’s future by cementing the premium quality position which English and Welsh wine holds.

The acknowledgement of that quality has driven a rapid growth in export volumes, particularly to the USA, Scandinavia and Japan, and we look forward to that continuing, in no small part due to the very active support of DIT, the Food is Great campaign run by DEFRA and other government departments.