UKHospitality Announces Finalists In 2019 Ops Awards Competition

UKHospitality has announced the Finalists in the 2019 Operations Managers Awards.

In the Managed category the Finalists represent Deltic Group, Mitchells & Butlers, Stonegate Pubs, True Pub Company and Arc Inspirations, and in the Franchised and Leased sector the Finalists come from Greene King, Punch Taverns, Star Pubs and Bars, Ei Group and Hawthorn Leisure.

The Finalists are Amanda Bloor, Gavin Cook, Sarah Edmunds, Nikki Greenhailgh, Ben James, Lee Jarvis, Jason Lake, Simon Lynch, JP McKeown, Ian Morley, Niki Plumb, David Stallard, Adrian Swain, Shane Roe, Glynn Wallis, Andy Wearn, Greg Yeats.

Nick Bish, founder of the Awards commented: “We have another highly promising group of operations managers from right across the industry sectors – casual dining. late night, accommodation, and of course the high street. The Finalists have just completed a rigorous entry paper covering all aspects of their knowledge and skill and the four Mentor Judges, who each marked every paper, are excited about the prospect of finding the best of the best in the managed and L&T estate.”

The next judging phase is a highly focused full day in the trade, assessed by the judges on real issues of business meetings, investment projects and the nitty gritty of running an estate of pubs.

The Awards also add value for the Finalists through their attendance at the strategy and leadership 3-day MasterClass next month as well as a profiling and extensive feedback session that explores and supports their own management style.

Nick Bish continues, “We are very confident that yet again we are going to reveal outstanding winners from this group of talented and dedicated finalists.”

The Mentor Judges are this year joined by the highly experienced Nigel Blair who has just sold his company ‘Fever Bars’ to Stonegate and he joins Peter Morris, Lynda Read and Philip Lay on the panel that was recently announced to be the “Best Judging Panel and Process” in the prestigious Awards Awards competition.

Lynda Read says “It’s a privilege to be involved with exploring and testing the knowledge and skills of this group and I hope they benefit from the support and contribution of the judges who want only the best for them and for the industry”.

The gruelling process comes to a conclusion with the Finals panel judging on the 8th October in London immediately followed by the glittering Awards event at Salsa Bar on the Embankment at which the best Area Manager and the best BDM of 2019 will be announced in front of colleagues, patrons and senior executives in the hospitality industry.