UKHospitality, CESA And Westmill Foods Join British Takeaway Campaign

The British Takeaway Campaign, the umbrella body representing those involved in the supply and preparation of the nation’s favourite foods, has welcomed UKHospitality, the Catering Equipment Suppliers’ Association (CESA) and Westmill Foods as members.

UKHospitality, the trade association formed by February’s merger between the British Hospitality Association and the ALMR, provides a united voice to the £130 billion hospitality industry in the UK.

Meanwhile, CESA is the largest catering equipment trade association in the UK, representing 80% of the UK catering equipment supply market, with more than 190 members and 80 years’ experience.

And Westmill Foods is one of Europe’s largest specialist food companies, serving the chefs and owners of Chinese and Indian restaurants and takeaways, as well as a diverse range of Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Chinese, African and Caribbean consumers.

The new recruits bring the British Takeaway Campaign’s membership to 15, including: the Bangladesh Caterers Association; British Kebab Awards; CurryLife Magazine; Foodservice Packaging Association; Just Eat; K10 restaurants; National Federation of Fish Friers; Nationwide Caterers Association; Night Time Industries Association; QuickBite; SeeWoo and the UK Bangladesh Catalysts of Commerce and Industry. The BTC also works in collaboration with the Pizza, Pasta and Italian Food Association.

Chair of the British Takeaway Campaign Ibrahim Dogus said:

“I’m pleased to welcome UKHospitality, CESA and Westmill to the British Takeaway Campaign.

“As major players in their fields they share our commitment to the continued success of our industry and our passion for skills and training.”

Kate Nicholls, CEO at UKHospitality, said:

“I’m delighted that UKHospitality will be working with the British Takeaway Campaign, as the takeaway sector plays a significant contribution to the wider hospitality industry.

“Developing the workforce of the future is one of UKHospitality’s key objectives and we’re excited to be working with the BTC to ensure the hospitality sector is able to access the skills it needs to grow, as well as making the case for business rates reform.”

Keith Warren, Director at CESA, said:

“CESA is looking forward to working with the BTC to help ensure the sector flourishes.

“The British Takeaway Campaign is a great initiative and we’re looking forward to working with them on access to skills and training. We also want to support takeaways to help achieve compliance and meet their operational best practice needs, such as managing food waste, ventilation systems and fats, oils and grease.”

Adrian Haylock, Head of Customer Development at Westmill Foods, said:

“As a major supplier of specialist foods to takeaways up and down the country, we’re excited to be joining the British Takeaway Campaign.

“Takeaways make an important contribution to our economy, so it’s crucial that the industry’s growth is supported through the provision of practical solutions to the problems it faces. We’re looking forward to supporting the BTC in doing just that.”

Last year, the British Takeaway Campaign published the Takeaway Economy Report which revealed that the takeaway industry contributes around £9.4 billion to the UK economy each year, whilst supporting 231,000 jobs.

Since then, it has been campaigning to secure the industry’s continued growth by ensuring that takeaways can access the skills they need; through working with the Government to shape the new Catering and Hospitality T-level, whilst calling for measures to ensure the immigration system enables takeaways to recruit the staff they require from within the European Union and beyond.