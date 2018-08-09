UKHospitality Expands Dynamic Membership UKHospitality, the new trade association representing the whole of the UK’s hospitality sector, has augmented its position as the authoritative voice for the sector by welcoming a host of new members.

New members representing almost every aspect of the UK’s diverse and exciting hospitality sector, incorporating casual dining, leisure parks, QSR and bars have joined the authoritative voice representing over 700 companies.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The variety of this newest group of members highlights the vibrancy of this fantastic sector. Hospitality in the UK is a broad and lively brush and our membership reflects that. We are very pleased to welcome our newest members and look forward to working them to promote the great work they do.”

Philip Turner, Managing Director of Chestnut Group, said: “We are excited to be joining UKHospitality and supporting the collective voice of the sector. UKHospitality is a vocal champion of hospitality businesses and I look forward to contributing our experience and expertise to promote hospitality and highlight the important work we do.”

Boparan Restaurant Group CEO Tom Crowley said: “The hospitality sector is as dynamic and exciting as it has ever been, but we are facing significant challenges. These are challenges best faced if we stand as a united sector and I am very happy to be joining UKHospitality to do exactly that.”

Ollie Vaulkhard, Vaulkhard Group “UKHospitality is a fantastic advocate for the sector and we are delighted to be joining at this exciting time. Our voices are louder and our impact on Government greater when we are aligned. I am looking forward to working alongside hospitality leaders to learn from them and support hospitality.”

UKHospitality is very pleased to welcome into membership:

Boparan Restaurant Group

Centre Parcs

Chestnut Group

Chopstix

Dishoom

Green Tourism

Loungers

Nandos

Pret a Manger

Smith & Wollensky

Vaulkhard Lesiure

Wolf Leisure.