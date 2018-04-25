UKHospitality Launches Manifesto for 2018 Local Elections

UKHospitality has launched its manifesto for the 2018 local elections. It provides local authorities with a series of recommendations to help local communities, generate local economic growth and support UKHospitality’s efforts to ensure the sector is Brexit-ready.

The recommendations include:

Prioritising hospitality businesses for discretionary business rates relief

Ruling out tourist taxes

Prioritising partnership working over costly tax and legislation

Engaging with hospitality businesses to enhance waste collection, increase recycling and reduce the burden on local businesses

Applying the Agent of Change principle in planning decisions

Encouraging LEAs to work with the sector to promote hospitality as a career of choice

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The key to the future success and health of the UK’s hospitality sector is a positive and proactive working relationship with local authorities.

“Councils around the UK are in a position to support their local hospitality venues and enhance their neighbourhoods by promoting fun and vibrant community businesses. Hospitality businesses are key to regenerating high streets and supporting valuable jobs, but too often businesses don’t seem to receive the support they deserve.

“Our manifesto for the local elections provides councils with simple and effective actions to ensure that hospitality businesses are in the best possible position to grow.”