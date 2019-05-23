UKHospitality Operations Managers Awards Lands Double Success At Awards 2019

UKHospitality, the single, authoritative voice for the hospitality sector, has taken home two awards at this year’s prestigious Awards Awards 2019.

Recognised in two categories, UKHospitality’s long-standing Operations Managers Awards received gold for Best Judging Panel and Process and bronze for Best Awards Event by an Association.

Running for over 20 years, The Operations Managers Awards have consistently identified and celebrated outstanding individuals running multi-site businesses within both the managed and the leased sectors of licensed hospitality. The awards are unique in recognising the skills, insight and professionalism that the best operations managers bring to their businesses and to the industry.

Awards Awards judges praised the robust, organised and credible judging process as “raising the bar”. One commented: “I thought this was an excellent judging process, with great emphasis on a programme of value with the visits and the mentors”.

Operations Managers Awards founder Nick Bish said: “To be recognised at the Awards Awards in two categories is tremendous. We were up against some stern competition and I’m delighted with the gold award for Best Judging Panel & Process as it’s what we pride ourselves on and without robust, credible assessment there’s little point in running an awards scheme.

“The USP of our Ops Awards is the contribution of the Mentor Judges that over the years have volunteered their time and made all the difference to the finalists’ experience, and helped further enhance the awards’ reputation. I thank them for their commitment and expertise.”