UKHospitality Reaction To Prime Minister’s Brexit Statement

UKHospitality has welcomed the Government’s decision to waive the fee for settled status applicants but called on it to resolve the current uncertainty regarding Brexit immediately.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “Scrapping the fee for settled status is a welcome and positive Government decision, providing peace of mind for many EU citizens working in the UK’s hospitality sector planning for their futures. It will save the hospitality sector, workers and their families an estimated £20 million and is a gesture that rightly highlights the hugely valuable contribution EU workers make to the UK economy, particularly in hospitality. It is encouraging that the Government has heard our concerns.

“Now we need the Government to outline its course of action, to find a solution that minimises disruption to businesses, which need a better idea of what lies ahead. Parliament needs to settle on a decision, preferably avoiding a no deal Brexit, and give UK businesses a chance to prepare for the future.”