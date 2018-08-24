UKHospitality Responds To Government “No-Deal” Technical Issues

Responding to the publication by the Government of the first set of no-deal Brexit technical notices, UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said:

“A no-deal Brexit would cause serious problems for many UK businesses, not least of all the hospitality sector. These initial announcements will provide some small measure of reassurance, but we need to see the rest of the proposals and a great deal more detail on how the Government proposes to mitigate the impacts of a no-deal exit.

“There are still major concerns about food and drink imports upon which hospitality businesses rely to a large degree and we still need substantially more clarity on the exact terms for current EU citizens as well as an idea of what the future immigration system will look like.

“We will be looking forward to the future publications for more certainty and detail and, hopefully, proactive plans for the support of the hospitality sector in any Brexit scenario.”