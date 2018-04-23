Ukhospitality Responds To The Latest Government Bid To Cut Plastic Waste

Plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds could be banned in England as part of the government’s bid to cut plastic waste. The move follows multiple positive initiatives from the hospitality industry to reduce waste and environmental impact, but with the swift move for an out-right ban there are now concerns over adding to the mounting pressures already felt by the hospitality sector.

Commenting on the announcement, Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, said “It is disappointing that the Government seem intent on a legislative approach, as the industry have already made good progress in reducing waste through voluntary measures. It is undeniable that this serious issue needs tackling, but with anything of this gravitas it needs to be considered and executed both effectively and realistically. This looks set to introduce yet another burden on hospitality margins with any additional cost coming on top of already high business rates and employment costs.

“There is a large amount of government policy already being proposed in this particular area – deposit schemes, packaging reforms, and plastic taxes – and now with the move for an outright ban, there is a sense of confusion with overlapping government policy, regardless of the wider effects on UK businesses. The hospitality industry must do more to address the issue and provide solutions, share best practise and pledge to do more. Our upcoming event, in partnership with the BII, Unpack the Future of Hospitality is just one of the many ways we hope to see the sector pull together in order to find solutions, and lay the foundations for a sustainable future.”

On the 10th May, UKHospitality will spearhead the sector’s efforts to tackle packaging waste with a sector-wide packaging event, Unpack the Future of Hospitality. The event will be the next step in allowing the hospitality sector to unite to make a considerable contribution to cutting packaging waste.

To register for this event, please visit: www.unpackthefuture.co.uk