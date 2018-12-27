UKHospitality Response to The High Street Report

UKHospitality today commented on the publication of The High Street Expert Panel’s Report.

Kate Nicholls, UKHospitality CEO and Great British High Streets Awards judge said: “Today’s report sets out a positive agenda for promoting the value of high streets, to which hospitality is a major contributor. When implemented, the recommendations should enhance how high streets add colour, value, convenience and community spirit to towns and villages across the UK.

“The report rightly recognises the importance of face-to-face interaction in an increasingly digital and isolated world; it highlights the need for local communities to work in partnership, which is something we have long advocated.

“Hospitality is the natural facilitator of such social occasions and so we would welcome a chance to contribute to the future development and implementation of these proposals more directly.

“Sadly, all these constructive plans would at best be severely undermined – and at worst made altogether pointless – if not accompanied by long overdue Government action to address the savage effects that the outdated business rates system is having on high street businesses.”