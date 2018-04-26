UKHospitality Signs Plastic Pact

UKHospitality has reiterated its commitment to tackling packaging waste by signing the Plastic Pact.

Launched by sustainability experts WRAP, the Plastic Pact is a business collaboration aimed at cutting plastic waste. The pact, which is signed by 42 businesses responsible for over 80% of plastic packaging sold on products through UK supermarkets and 15 other organisations, aims, by 2025, to:

Eliminate problematic or unnecessary single-use plastic packaging through redesign, innovation or alternative (re-use) delivery models.

100% of plastic packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable

70% of plastic packaging effectively recycled or composted

30% average recycled content across all plastic packaging

UKHospitality is also helping to spearhead a sector-wide packaging event: Unpack the Future of Hospitality, in association with the BII, which aims to address the issue of packaging waste in hospitality.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The problems caused by packaging waste is becoming increasingly salient and there is a consensus that we must, collectively, do more.

“Our commitment to the Plastic Pact highlights our ambition to spearhead the hospitality sector’s efforts to address packaging waste and ensure the sector plays a valuable role in helping develop sustainable and green practices and alternatives to disposable packaging.

“Our event will bring together the entire sector to address the problem head-on and investigate the potential of a vibrant and dynamic industry to reduce packaging waste voluntarily. I am encouraging the entire sector to throw its weight behind the campaign, not only to address the issue of waste, but also to help underline the hospitality sector’s potential to make significant progress without the need for Government intervention.”