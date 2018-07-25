UKHospitality Welcomes Protection For Music Venues

UKHospitality has welcomed the inclusion of the Agent of Change principle in the Government’s revised National Planning Policy Framework, after years of campaigning for such a move.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “UKHospitality, along with its predecessors the ALMR and BHA have consistently pushed for the adoption of the principal at a UK-level, so it is good to see our concerns, and the concerns of the sector, being acknowledged and acted upon. We lobbied hard for this, so it is a very welcome, sensible and positive step for which the Government must be applauded, as it will help protect and support venues across England.

“The UK is home to some of the best musical talent and most famous live music venues and nightclubs in the world. We are rightly very proud of the UK’s musical legacy and a nationwide rollout of Agent of Change will help secure the future of venues that are crucial to the sector.

“Nightclubs and gig venues are some of our most important assets in communities in every region of the country. It is absolutely vital that their status and ability to act as important economic and social assets be recognised and safeguarded. The Mayor of London understands the importance of this and it is good to see the Government following suit.”