UKHospitality Welcomes Recognition Of The Importance Of Hospitality In Future Immigration Policy

UKHospitality has welcomed the Government’s acknowledgement of the contribution made by EU nationals to the UK’s small businesses.

UKHospitality has also called on the Government to provide a future immigration policy that enables hospitality businesses to continue to employ EU nationals without disruption.

During oral questions yesterday, Small Business Minister Andrew Griffiths confirmed that non-UK nationals accounted for 7% of total UK employment and reiterated the Government’s appreciation for the contribution they made to small businesses.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “It is encouraging to see the Government acknowledging the contribution being made by EU nationals and the support they provide to small businesses in the UK.

“Around 12% of those employed in the UK’s hospitality sector are EU nationals and any future immigration policy implemented following Brexit needs to ensure that employers do not face any barriers to growth or investment.”