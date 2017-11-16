UKInbound Issue Pre-Budget Appeal To Chancellor To Cut APD

In a pre-budget plea letter to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, UKinbound, a leading trade association which represents nearly 400 of the country’s key tourism businesses, has appealed for a reduction in Air Passenger Duty (APD).

UKinbound, chief executive officer, Deirdre Wells OBE commented “A reduction in APD would be a clear message to the tourism industry and businesses across the UK that the Government is committed to its vision of a Brexit ready Britain. Effectively a tax on trade, we need to signal to Europe and the rest of the world that the UK continues to be open for business. Tourism is the UK’s sixth biggest export earner and it’s imperative that our industry build vital trading partners post-Brexit to ensure the economy doesn’t adversely suffer.

“The Government acted on concerns earlier this year when it confirmed a freeze on APD band B destinations, but this is not enough to safeguard our nation’s competitiveness in a post-Brexit environment.”

About APD: