UKinbound Launches Manifesto for the Tourism Industry

Ahead of the general election, UKinbound have launched a manifesto for the tourism industry, which last year contributed over £22 billion to the UK economy and employs over 3 million people across the country.

The new Government will need to build new trade partnerships across the world, and we have outlined our key asks for the tourism industry which will help to secure the ambition of a new Global Britain as follows:

• Increase funding for the GREAT campaign

• Support Language teaching to grow the skills we need

• Remove the fiscal and regulatory Obstacles to growth

• Build a world-class transport infrastructure

• Reform our visa system to maintain Access for EU visitors and attract priority markets

• Provide Long-term funding for our national tourist boards

Chief executive Deirdre Wells said, “I’m pleased to announce UKinbound’s tourism manifesto, which if implemented would enhance the success and competitiveness of the industry in the long term, leading the way to a new Global Britain. The UK’s tourism industry is already our 5th biggest export earner and with the right support we have the capability to attract even more business from across the globe to the four corners of the UK.”

