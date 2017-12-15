UKinbound Reveal Latest Business Barometer Results

Small increase in confidence levels and year-on-year figures up

In collaboration with Qa Research, UKinbound has revealed its latest Business Barometer results showing that members are cautiously optimistic about the future, as confidence levels see a small increase. Year-on-year bookings/visitor number/customer orders and yield were also the same or up.

Results relate to September/October activity with 60% of respondents confirming they are confident about the upcoming 12 months, an increase of 7% on July/August data. Members stated that their forward bookings look good and their overseas clients remain optimistic. A closer partnership with China was also cited as a reason for optimism.

Bookings/visitor numbers/customer orders were higher or the same as last year for 72% of respondents, with members stating targeted marketing at overseas visitors and a successful half term were the cause. 80% stated that yield was above or the same as 2016 figures and of those that cited yield had increased, it was by an average of 30%.

The survey also looked at the effects the favourable exchange rate is having on businesses, with 57% of members stating it has resulted in more customers/visitors/bookings. 23% indicated it had led to higher spending at attractions.

UKinbound, chief executive officer, Deirdre Wells OBE commented “It’s been an uncertain year for many of our members due to the economic and political climate, but these latest Business Barometer results are encouraging. I’m pleased to hear that confidence levels have risen and that our members are finding year-on-year figures up. This highlights the resilience of our industry.

“Looking to 2018, we await the results of the Tourism Sector Deal bid, where we hope the tourism industry and our members receive the support and investment required for further long-term prosperity.”

The USA remains the main growth market but dipped slightly, while 25% of members stated they weren’t experiencing growth from any overseas markets.

UKinbound is a leading trade association which represents nearly 400 of the country’s key tourism businesses