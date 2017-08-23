Uncle Ben’s Announce Best Rice Dish Competition Winner Ahead Of National Rice Week 2017!

To celebrate National Rice Week, UNCLE BEN’S® are delighted to announce that the winner of the UNCLE BEN’S® Best Rice Dish 2017 competition is Rob Maidment from Simpsons Lane Academy, West Yorkshire!

The competition, which gave school caterers the chance to win 6 months free supply of UNCLE BEN’S® rice plus a brand new Kitchen Aid, invited caterers to create a delicious and unique rice dish, specifically designed to go onto their school menu during National Rice Week (18th-24th September). After an extremely tough judging process to decide the winning recipe, it was Rob’s ‘Italian Chicken and Courgette Rice’ dish, which really stood out presenting him with the first place prize!

Matt Cutts, product Director at Mars Food Europe comments:

“Rice is an amazing food and Mars Foodservice is committed to protecting and celebrating this staple ingredient. Thanks to a combination of a 215 point quality check, sourcing of high quality ingredients and its parboiled process, the UNCLE BEN’S® Long Grain, Whole Grain and Basmati rices have all received Craft Guild of Chefs Accreditations following an outstanding report from the association earlier this year. Providing easy-to-use, flavoursome and high quality products is of the upmost importance to Mars Foodservice and we are fully committed to providing rice products which are suitable for the foodservice and catering environment”

For more information contact 01942 272900 or visit www.aimiafoods.co.uk