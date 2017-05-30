Under Control Infrared Heaters

At Under Control, we have 10 years of expertise and we use this wealth of experience to generate the most efficient control instruments. We have a range of infrared lamps that are suited to different industries, including hospitals, hotels, prisons, pubs, schools and universities. Our infrared lamps ensure stability in the working environment as well as a sustainable source of heat.

The heat derived from our infrared heaters is direct, which is ideal for keeping food warm for longer.

Keep food warm

Notice in a restaurant how an infrared lamp is installed above a gantry or hotplate? This is how your food is kept warm, prior to it being served.

At Under Control, our food warming equipment has a warm up time of 1 second- this is highly efficient and desirable if you want to ensure you are serving your customer’s hot food, as well as saving energy! Our infrared lamps don’t require any preheating; therefore, we provide you with the convenience to keeping your food warm instantly.

An infrared lamp guarantees a constant temperature, which is perfect for maintaining the temperature of food. With this said, the temperature can easily be controlled, allowing you to adjust the temperature dependent on how hot you require the food to be maintained. You can even turn off the lamp if it is not being used, without having to worry about long heating up periods when you need to use it again.

Clean and efficient performance

Whether it’s a heated counter, hard glass, screw-in lamp, double ended or linear lamp; it is our aim at Under Control to specifically design your infrared lamp, taking into account your needs for design and functionality.

Undoubtedly, infrared lamps are perfect if you’re looking to generate heat instantly, they’re highly efficient! In terms of efficiency, at Under Control, we have been able to reduce the operational time, keeping your electricity bills to a minimum and allowing you to use the bulbs as, and when you require them.

Did you know that our infrared bulbs and lamps can last up to 60% longer than any other instrument company?

