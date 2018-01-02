Underage Drinking Falls By 67% Since 2003 In UK, Says NHS Digital

According to NHS Digital’s latest report, underage drinking among 8-15 year olds has decreased by 67% since 2003.

In addition, binge drinking amongst 16-24 year olds was found to have fallen by 33% since 2005 and the number of alcohol-specific hospital admissions among under 18’s declined by 48% in the last decade.

The report further stated that overall, the population has become more responsible in its consumption as 76% adults did not exceed 14 units a week.

Commenting on the findings, Chief Executive of the Portman Group, John Timothy said:

“This is really welcome and encouraging news. Underage drinking has now hit a record low with children today significantly less likely to drink alcohol or think that getting drunk is okay than in previous generations. Parents and guardians have played a key part in this education process and Christmas is a great opportunity to reinforce these important messages and show that alcohol can be enjoyed responsibly over the festive period.

“Drinks producers and retailers have put a huge amount of effort into tackling underage drinking through robust ID schemes, Community Alcohol Partnerships and effective self-regulation of alcohol marketing and we are now seeing the positive impact these interventions are making.”