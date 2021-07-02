Unique Pub Set On Its Own Island To Enjoy Grand Reopening

Share Tweet Share Email

ONE of the UK’s most unique pubs is set to reopen its doors, 21 months after serving its last pint.

Based on the small island of Piel and surrounded by seal colonies, The Ship Inn is said to have had a presence on the island for more than 300 years.

On Saturday it will be serving local ales, spirits and a menu of pub favourites as a new team – the Piel Island Pub Co – takes to the pumps.

Kirsty Ridge, the MD of popular Cumbrian pub company, Lakeland Inns, is a director of the new business.

She said: “An awful lot of hard work has been put in by the team over the last few weeks as we have battled against the clock to get The Ship Inn ready to welcome guests once more.

“We’re really looking forward to sharing a drink with island residents, local visitors and tourists from further afield, as we continue the work of those before us to make the pub and Piel a great place to be.

“This is such a special place, from the majesty of the castle to the beauty of the surroundings, and we feel very privileged to have the opportunity to run a pub with such history.”

Kirsty said: “The Ship Inn is such a unique pub and, along with the other directors of the Piel Island Pub Co, I’m really excited to be just days away from opening up.

“We’re hoping for a summer of sun and adventure on the island and look forward to welcoming guests from near and far.”

Barrow Borough Council is the custodian of Piel Island and The Ship Inn.

Councillor Ann Thomson, leader of the authority, said: “The grand reopening is uplifting news, particularly after the year we have all endured.

“We pledged the pub would reopen as soon as possible after lockdown and we are delighted that this is set to happen on Saturday with a new team in place for the summer season who are championing locally made beers and spirits.

“I hope people take the opportunity to visit the island over the coming months to enjoy and experience it’s beauty, special atmosphere and unique surroundings. There’s simply nowhere else quite like it.”