Up To 12 Jamie’s Italian Restaurants Could Face Closure In New Restructuring Plans

Up to 12 Jamie’s Italian restaurants could close chains lost almost £10million last year, and announced it is exploring plans to “restructure”.

This new round of potential closes follows the closure in 2017 of seven of his Italian restaurants as well as his Union Jacks chain, and now up to 12 more or at risk, including according to reports branches including Glasgow, Bristol, Cardiff and St Albans.

The firm has struggled during the last year to cope with harsh UK trading conditions in the casual dining sector, and at the beginning of 2017, announced it would close six Jamie’s Italian restaurants, and in November, Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group was forced to bail out the Italian chain with a short-term loan while Alix Parters was brought in to devise a turnaround strategy.

A spokesperson for parent company, the Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group, said: “The Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group can confirm it is exploring plans to restructure its Jamie’s Italian restaurant estate in the UK, to ensure the business is in good shape for the future.As part of this review, we are in conversation with our stakeholders, but no final decisions or proposals have been made at this stage.”

“The review does not affect Jamie’s Italian international franchises managed through Jamie’s Italian International. The Jamie Oliver Media Group and the Jamie Oliver Licensing Group, which are both managed and run separately, are also unaffected”

according to a report in The Times the firm could be forced to consider a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), through which retailers can reduce their financial obligations to creditors to stay in business.