Upgrade Your Business with LPG

For years, oil has been the fuel of choice to power off-grid hotels, pubs, and restaurants. But’s that’s changing, with more and more making the simple conversion to LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas). CLH News talks to leading LPG supplier, Flogas Britain, to find out why.

From central heating, hot water and laundry, to catering, swimming pools and golf buggies, the energy requirements of an off-grid hotel and restaurant are considerable and varied.

Traditionally they’ve had to use oil to meet their energy demands. However, as many are now finding out, there is another option. One that can lower fuel costs, minimise ongoing maintenance, and up their business’ environmental credentials.

That option is LPG, and increasing numbers of hotels, pubs and restaurants are switching to LPG boilers either as standalone conversions, or as part of a general refurbishment programme.

So, what exactly are the benefits of LPG, and how can a simple switch help overhaul your business – reducing costs and carbon emissions in the process?

The financials: saving time and money

Whatever your business’ size, energy costs are certain to represent a significant percentage of overheads. Switching to LPG delivers a huge opportunity to reduce these costs, as it’s a much more efficient and – as a general rule – cheaper fuel than oil.

In fact, according to Flogas Britain, one of the UK’s leading LPG suppliers, Oil to Gas conversion projects can deliver up to a 20% reduction on fuel bills, and show a return on investment (ROI) in as little as 12 months.

This ROI is often the deciding factor for businesses thinking of moving away from oil and weighing up their options. Some may have looked at biomass as an alternative, before realising that a biomass conversion could cost up to £1 million, compared to approximately £100,000 for LPG. This gives biomass an ROI of two to three years, versus as little as 12 months for LPG.

Fuel efficiency is also a key factor in LPG’s cost-saving potential. LPG has a higher calorific value per tonne than oil, so the flame burns hotter, giving a quicker release of energy, and therefore lower energy consumption.

Additionally, efficiencies are seen by the maintenance team, as LPG is a cleaner burning fuel than oil. This means that no daily maintenance is required, and there is less down time, reducing both maintenance and stoppage costs.

On top of that, condensing LPG boilers cost less to install than oil boilers and can run at 95% efficiency, which could reduce your business’ energy consumption by a further 5%.

When you combine these installation, ongoing, and maintenance savings (in the form of costs and time), the financial case for LPG is clear to see.

The environmental case: LPG for a cleaner future

The environmental case for LPG is simple and strong: it’s cleaner than other conventional fuels, helping to improve air quality and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

It emits 15% less CO2 than kerosene, 29% less than gas oil and 25% less than heavy fuel oil (HFO). When combined with the more efficient gas burners, the savings are even higher, reaching 30-50%.

What’s more, as LPG emits virtually no black carbon and emits less nitrous oxides (NOx) than most other fuels, it doesn’t pose a risk to soil and groundwater. This is critical following The Medium Combustion Plant (MCP) Directive, which came into effect in December 2017, strictly regulating the emission of SO2, NOx and dust.

Making the environmental case even stronger, the government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy recently published its Clean Growth Strategy document, outling its intention to reduce carbon emissions from off-grid businesses, and tackle the challenges faced by those using oil boilers. LPG is the lowest carbon conventional off-grid fuel available today, and as such, has a crucial role to play in turning the Clean Growth Strategy’s vision into a reality. Against this backdrop, there is an opportunity for rural hotels, pubs and restaurants to be at the very heart of that revolution.

Making the switch: How easy is it for me to make changes?

The conversion to LPG is simple, unobtrusive and inexpensive. The team at Flogas provides full turnkey solutions, and manages the process from start to finish. They also have the UK’s largest delivery network in place, so deliveries to off-grid locations are easy and dependable.

So with the shift away from oil set to continue, the case for LPG is clear; it can save you money, cut your emissions, improve your efficiency, and on top of all that, conversion easy.

