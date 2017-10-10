VegfestUK London 2017 Vegan Consumer Show – Event Programme Now Available to View Online

The full event programme for VegfestUK London 2017 is now available to view at the link below:

www.london.vegfest.co.uk/programme

The 68-page programme consists of full timetables of talks / cookery demos / films, as well as details of caterers, stalls, speakers and floor plan.

What are you waiting for? Get your advance tickets NOW at:

www.london.vegfest.co.uk/tickets

and invite LOADS of your friends to join the vegan party!

What to expect at VegfestUK London 2017

VegfestUK returns to Olympia London on October 21st 22nd 2017, bringing an awesome vegan experience to over 10,000 visitors for the 5th year running.

The event will consist of up to 300 stalls, a Vegan Food Village with 23 global caterers, a Vegan Health Summit, a Vegan Athletes Summit, Easy Veganism sessions, an Animal Rights Summit, a Radical Veganism corner (Saturday only), an Environment, Food & Sustainability Summit (Sunday only), a Vegan Comedy Corner, a Cinema, an Activists Corner, Cookery Demos, a Living Raw Zone, a Teen Zone, a Mature Zone, a Kids Area, Live Music, an Art of Compassion Exhibition, plus VegfestUK’s Award Ceremony for 2017 celebrating the vegan heroes and heroines of the year.

The event is open from 11am – 6pm (SAT) and 10am – 5pm (SUN), occupying the West and Central Halls on Level 1 and the Conference Centre on Level 3 of Olympia London.

Advance tickets (day tickets) are £12 for adults and £8 for concessions plus booking fees – advance tickets are available to buy now at:

www.london.vegfest.co.uk/tickets

Tickets on the gate (day tickets) are £15 for adults and £10 for concessions*.

Please note that tickets on the gate are limited in quantity and are subject to availability depending on advance ticket sales, so we strongly advise those who are travelling to London specifically for this event to purchase tickets in advance.

* Those buying concessions tickets are required to bring suitable ID for verification of their concessions status on the gate.

Kids under 16 can enter for free as long as they are accompanied by adults.

Don’t miss VegfestUK Trade vegan Trade show

Also check out VegfestUK Trade – the UK’s first vegan Trade show – on Friday Oct 20th 2017 at Olympia London. Free registration now open to Trade and Media professionals at:

www.trade.vegfest.co.uk/registration