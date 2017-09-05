VegfestUK Vegan Awards Celebrate Their 10th Anniversary in 2017 – Voting Now Live

Celebrating their 10th anniversary, the VegfestUK Awards celebrate the best vegan products, groups and individuals in the UK. Vote for your favourites now!

The organisers of some of Europe’s biggest vegan festivals VegfestUK are delighted to be bringing back the prestigious and well-established vegan awards in 2017, a decade after the awards’ first inception back in 2007 to celebrate the crème de la crème of all things vegan.

Befitting the spirit of the awards in bringing to the fore the best of the best in the vegan community, this year’s awards span altogether 17 categories with 10 quality nominees each. The categories involved have never been as diverse and they include:

Best Vegan Snacks

Best Vegan Fast Food

Best Vegan “Meat”

Best Vegan “Cheese”

Best Vegan Cakes

Best Vegan Chocolate

Best Chilled / Frozen Vegan Desserts

Best Vegan Drinks

Best Vegan Caterer

Best Vegan Restaurant

Best Vegan Clothing

Best Vegan Footwear

Best Vegan Homeware and Lifestyle Products

Best Vegan Bodycare

Best Vegan Vlogger

Best Vegan Magazine

Best Vegan Online Resource

The organisers added, “We would never have predicted this amount of vegan options to be available from all those years ago. The sheer amount and diversity of our categories and our nominees demonstrate the tremendous growth of the vegan market driven by an unquenchable thirst for all things vegan at the moment. Some of our nominees have been with us for a long time, whilst others are up-and-coming and can’t wait to get a giant share of the vegan pie. All in all, we are thrilled to witness an amazing collection of vegan products, groups, and individuals, making vegan living as fun, attractive, dynamic, vibrant, and accessible as it is today – being vegan would be much more difficult nowadays without all the heroes and heroines involved in either making vegan products, or providing educational information on veganism via websites, magazine or vlogs. Every bit of your work counts – let’s keep up the good work and drive veganism further forward in the UK and beyond.”

You can cast your vote for your favourites at the link here:

www.london.vegfest.co.uk/awards/vote

Voting ends at midnight sharp on Sunday October 1st 2017. The results will be announced at the VegfestUK Awards Ceremony, which will take place on the afternoon of Saturday October 21st 2017 (time TBA soon) in the Auditorium at Olympia London Conference Centre (located on Level 3 of Olympia London). The awards trophies will also be handed out at the ceremony.

Official VegfestUK Awards 2017 hashtag: #VegfestUKAwards2017

Other activities at VegfestUK London 2017

The Awards Ceremony adds to a fantastic and buzzing VegfestUK London 2017, which will consist of up to 300 stalls, a Vegan Food Village with 23 global caterers, a Vegan Health Summit, a Vegan Athletes Summit, an Easy Veganism area, an Animal Rights Summit, a Radical Veganism corner (Saturday only), an Environment, Food & Sustainability Summit (Sunday only), a Vegan Comedy Corner, a Cinema, an Activists Corner, Cookery Demos, a Living Raw Zone, a Teen Zone, a Mature Zone, a Kids Area plus Live Music.

Advance tickets to the event are on sale at www.london.vegfest.co.uk/tickets. They are priced at £12 for adults and £8 for concessions, plus small booking and transaction fees. Limited quantities of tickets are available on the gate at £15 for adults and £10 for concessions. Kids under 16 can enter for free.