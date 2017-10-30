Vimto Out Of Home leads the frozen cocktail revolution with new brand, Fryst

Following increased demand from pubs and bars for frozen cocktails, leading provider of frozen beverages, Vimto Out of Home has introduced a new product to market, FRŸST.

The new brand (pronounced Free-st) is designed to offer consumers a premium cocktail brand and taste, while ensuring minimum time and effort from bar staff to serve. A range of best-selling cocktails can be served, including Blue Lagoon, Strawberry Daquiri and Mojito.

Ed Jones, Senior Customer Marketing Manager, Vimto Out of Home, says: “A massive 78% of bars now serve cocktails[1] – this sector is booming and shows no sign of slowing.

In addition, we know experience and atmosphere is one of the top factors when deciding on where to go out. FRŸST provides a great opportunity to capitalise on these trends – and it’s super easy to create. Simply pour the base spirit, add the frozen mix and serve.”

Frozen cocktails are proving popular with bar managers as margins are high and they ensure consistency of cocktail serve, particularly important in busy locations.

Vimto Out of Home is a leading provider of frozen beverages in the UK Out of Home market, selling over 25million cups of frozen drinks every year. FRŸST has been launched following strong demand for frozen cocktails throughout the year. The brand will help pubs, bars and casual dining outlets to capitalise further on this growing trend.

“We’re seeing greater demand for frozen drinks all year round at an increasing number of pubs and bars. Having frozen cocktails on tap offers a massive advantage, especially in high footfall bars,” Jones concludes.

To find out more or to order your FRŸST menus and POS visit www.vimto.uk

[1] CGA Mixed Drinks Report, 2016