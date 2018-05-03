Vine Acquisitions Limited Acquires The Laine Pub Company

Vine Acquisitions Limited, backed by Patron Capital and May Capital, has acquired The Laine Pub Company (“Laine”), in partnership with the Laine management team.

Laine will continue to be run by its existing management team, led by co-founder Gavin George. Gavin led a management buyout of Laine backed by Graphite Enterprise Trust (now ICG Enterprise Trust) and Risk Capital Partners in 2014, and this transaction sees both these investors exit completely.

Laine is one of the leading independent, vertically integrated managed pub companies in the South East of England. With origins dating back to the opening of the iconic Mash Tun in Brighton in 1996, the Laine pub estate has grown to comprise 54 managed, independent pubs, in London (21) and Brighton (33). In addition, Laine operates four further pubs through its Mash Inns joint venture with Ei Group.

Laine’s multi-award-winning pubs are at the heart of their local communities and have been at the forefront of providing innovative, inspirational, entertainment experiences to their customers. These range from live music, escape rooms and miniature golf courses to virtual reality booths, retro arcades and an in-house circus, alongside an exciting range of craft beers.

Laine Brew Co is increasingly well known for its popular range of highly sought-after, cutting edge, craft beers, including Source, Ripper, and Word., which are all brewed at Laine’s custom-built, modern brewery.

Laine also operates an experimental Brew Lab at the People’s Park Tavern in Hackney, and additional brewpubs in Clapham Junction (the Four Thieves) and Brighton (the North Laine Brewhouse).

Vine Acquisitions Limited acquired Punch Taverns plc in August 2017 and currently owns c.1,300 pubs across the United Kingdom. Punch and Laine will work closely together to explore opportunities for both businesses.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Gavin George, Chief Executive of Laine, commented:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Vine Acquisitions Limited, Patron Capital and May Capital on the next stage of Laine’s journey. With their support, we will be continuing to invest in our pubs and our management partners, and we have exciting plans to take our fantastic portfolio of beers to the next level.”

Stephen Green, Senior Partner of Patron Capital and Director of Vine Acquisitions Limited, commented:

“Laine’s portfolio of pubs in London and Brighton is totally unique. The energy and passion of the Laine team, and all of the management partners, are at the heart of their success, and we look forward to helping support the future growth of this fantastic business. We also believe Laine’s craft beers have tremendous potential.”