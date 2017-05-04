VisitEngland Launches New Edition Of The Pink Book

VisitEngland has ,this month launched the latest version of The Pink Book, a guide designed to give English accommodation providers an overview of their legal obligations.

Now in its ninth edition, ‘The Pink Book: Legislation for tourist accommodation’ provides a common-sense approach to running an accommodation business – from food hygiene and health and safety to obtaining entertainment and alcohol licences.

The latest edition includes new chapters on workplace pensions and alternative dispute resolution regulations.

Tourism Minister Tracey Crouch said:

“UK tourism is thriving and the growth of small and medium-sized businesses is at the heart of this boom.

We are working closely with the industry to make sure that communities across the country benefit in terms of jobs, opportunities and economic growth. The Pink Book is a great resource for accommodation businesses to help them maintain their excellent service standards in warmly welcoming visitors from home and abroad.”

VisitEngland Director Patricia Yates said:

“From charming B&Bs and grand heritage homes to boutique hotels and stylish serviced apartments, England’s accommodation offer is world-class. In an industry where quality plays a crucial role, The Pink Book helps accommodation businesses stay at the top of their game and maintain the high standards that England’s tourism industry is known for.”

The Pink Book is the only guide to legislation specifically aimed at small accommodation businesses in England.

It is priced at £9.99 plus postage and can be ordered online at www.visitengland.org/pinkbookonline(link is external) or by contacting feedback@visitengland.org.

Independent participants in VisitEngland’s accommodation Quality Scheme will receive a complimentary copy at the time of their next assessment