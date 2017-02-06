Vital Hospitality Sector Must Be Recognised As UK Approaches Brexit

Also commenting on the publication of the Government’s White Paper on exiting the European Union, BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds said:

“I welcome the Government’s commitment to protect workers’ rights, and to work with industry to secure the status of EU citizens in the UK. There is also a recognition that there may be a need for a phased process of implementation in this area, so that businesses have time to adjust.

“We estimate that 27 per cent of BBPA members’ workforce are from overseas, and this rises to 40 per cent and more in metropolitan areas. Kitchen staff are a particular area of concern.

“The White Paper recognises the need to understand the impact on different sectors, and we will be working to ensure that the Government has a clear understanding of the needs of the hospitality sector.

“The focus on exports is also welcome, and we look forward to working with the Government to ensure that opportunities to create new markets for British beer are maximised.”