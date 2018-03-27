Wadworth Brewery Top Ten Visitor Attraction In Trip Advisor Poll

LATEST NEWS
March 27, 2018

A Trip Advisor poll has put the Wadworth brewery museum and visitor centre as the third best visitor attraction in the whole of Wiltshire and number one in Devizes.

Wadworth has brewed beer in Devizes since 1875 and at the current brewery since 1885.  The family brewer uses traditional brewing techniques to create a range of real ale, the most famous of which is 6X.  287 visitors scored the experience at the brewery as excellent in the trip advisor travelers’ ratings.

Speaking about the result CEO of Wadworth, Chris Welham said, ‘Our team have worked very hard to promote the visitor centre and brewery experience.  We have made a number of changes to improve the brewery tour and beer tasting sessions and this has paid off with so many very happy visitors.’

In 2017 the brewery welcome 21,852 people to their tour and are set to increase the numbers in 2018

