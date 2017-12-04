Wadworth Joins Forces With The Royal Navy And Royal Marines Charity To Brew Carrier Ale

Wadworth, the Devizes-based family brewer and pub operator, has brewed a collaborative Pale Ale with The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity. The beer, which is appropriately named Carrier Ale, celebrates the commissioning of the biggest and most powerful aircraft carrier ever built in Britain, HMS Queen Elizabeth, which will become our flagship aircraft carrier once it is commissioned on Thursday 7th December 2017.

Carrier Ale will be available in exclusive bottles through the Wadworth online shop. For every pint and bottle sold, 5p will be donated to The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity; the principal charity of the Royal Navy which supports sailors, marines and their families for life.

Chris Welham, CEO at Wadworth, comments: “We are very proud of our association with The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and to help raise money for such a worthwhile cause. We are sure that Carrier Ale will be enjoyed where it is drunk and we hope we can raise a lot of money for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines that have served and are currently serving our country.”

Robert Robson, CEO at Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, comments: “Since 2007, The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity has funded projects and facilities that boost morale for those who serve today, as well as for Royal Navy and Royal Marine veterans and their families. Partnerships, like this one, are hugely important for us to continue raising funds and we are so grateful for Carrier Ale and to Wadworth for their support.”

To find out more about The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, and to donate to the cause, please visit: https://www.rnrmc.org.uk/donate/donate/10/credit-card