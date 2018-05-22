Wagamama Beats Coffer Peach Tracker Every Week For 4 Years

wagamama has now recorded an unprecedented 208 consecutive weeks of UK market outperformance according to industry sales monitor the Coffer Peach Tracker.

Over the last 4 years, wagamama has outperformed the market by 8.2%.

The Coffer Peach Business Tracker is the industry sales monitor for the UK managed pub, bar and restaurant sector collects and analyses performance data from 39 operating groups, representing both large and small groups, on a weekly and monthly basis – and is recognised as the established industry benchmark.

Jane Holbrook CEO, wagamama said: “Every one of the 6045 strong wagamama family has worked really hard to achieve these Peach beating results. It is truly humbling to see and feel the passion that they put into their jobs. I love working with them all.”

“It’s an outstanding performance from wagamama in a tough and uncertain market and shows the results of a brand working hard to stay fresh and relevant as it continues to grow. If people want to know what success looks like, they now know where to look. It’s also flattering to know that CGA’s Coffer Peach Tracker is the indispensable yardstick against which operators across the market measure their own sales performance,” said Peter Martin, vice president of CGA, the business insight consultancy that produces the Tracker, in partnership with Coffer Group and RSM.