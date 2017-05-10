Walker Slater Uniforms

Over the past 25 years the Walker Slater Uniform Team has worked on an impressive catalogue of bespoke clothing projects and this combined with a stock clothing service has satisfied many different clients with a wide range of taste and budgets.

With a client lists covering a diverse range of leisure establishments from resorts, hotels, restaurants, bars and prestigious organisations such as The Ryder Cup, Scottish Football Association and Scottish Rugby as well as Edinburgh and St Andrews University.

WS Uniform has had many opportunities to design and manufacture clothing for bespoke projects utilising the manufacturing of our retail business. With extensive connections with trimming and fabric suppliers our enabled successful clothing manufacturing of waistcoats, nehru jackets, suits, shirts, polo shirts, tunics, and accessories such as bags, ties and hipflasks.

Our bespoke projects in WS Uniform often echoes the look of the fashions of Walker Slater, the Edinburgh and London based tweed specialist, particularly with regard to the smart tailoring ethos of the parent company. This link between WS Uniform and the retail business has helped in popularising tweed and luxury looking fabrics in uniform items over the past few years.

On working on recent project with Quorvus Collection’s G&V bar in Edinburgh Paul Walker, Director of WS Uniform reflected on the brands ability to create a heritage look, “We instantly decided we wanted to marry tradition with a modern twist to reflect the hotel’s new look. Upon seeing the team wear their uniforms in the refurbished bar one can appreciate that this fusion has really worked. The uniforms are unique to G&V and reflect the expressive design, which is seen throughout the hotel. We chose a lovely light weight, ultra-modern Borders cotton mix tweed for the design, which brought together our initial brief perfectly.”

WS Uniform has developed a collection with lighter weight tweeds and cloths, which are comfortable but also durable for workings in bars, and restaurants but retain a classic and heritage look.

Telephone: 0131 564 1660

www.wsuniform.co.uk