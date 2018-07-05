LATEST NEWS
Walkers Shortbread Launch New Foodservice Snack Packs Range

July 5, 2018

IMG_1535Walkers Shortbread Launch New Foodservice Snack Packs RangePurveyors of the world’s finest shortbread for 120 years, Walkers Shortbread provides a range of luxurious products with unparalleled provenance to the foodservice industry. Hosting an unprecedented offering, the range includes the iconic pure butter selection of shortbread classics, rounds and finger variants; providing an array of premium shortbread suited to everyday snacking occasions.

Further driving innovation and expanding on the popularity of the traditional food service offering, this year Walkers Shortbread launched a new range of luxury biscuit snack packs providing tantalising flavour combinations presented in distinctive new look packaging. Introducing 6 new variants designed to appeal to the existing luxury hotel customers and new market sectors, the range includes: Viennese Vanilla Bean Swirls, Buttery Oat Shortbread Round, Milk Chocolate & Hazelnut Biscuit, Dark Chocolate & Ginger Biscuit, Chunky Granola Chocolate Chip Biscuit and Chunk Oat & Raspberry Biscuit – all available in single and twin packs between 20g-30g.

Baked to Walkers traditional methods and using only the finest ingredients, the refreshed contemporary packaging also accompanies the long-standing traditional biscuit favourites, including Belgian Chocolate, Stem Ginger, Fruit & Lemon and Oat & Honey Biscuits. A quality selection suited to cater for an array of snacking occasions especially breakfast and elevenses.

The Walkers Shortbread snack packs are available to purchase online: www.walkersshortbread.com

